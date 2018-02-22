Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-2020
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons120 Park Lane Rd Ste B203, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 946-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Im super happy with the results from my surgery Dr.Zuckerman is super friendly and i realy like the atention i received on my visits .
About Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Strong Meml U Hosp
- Boston U Med Ctr
- SI U Hosp
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- City College - Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuckerman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
