Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Zuckerman works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 791-2020
  2. 2
    Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons
    120 Park Lane Rd Ste B203, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 946-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Presbyopia
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 22, 2018
    Im super happy with the results from my surgery Dr.Zuckerman is super friendly and i realy like the atention i received on my visits .
    Pedro in Danbury — Feb 22, 2018
    Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528066586
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Meml U Hosp
    Residency
    • Boston U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • SI U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • City College - Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

