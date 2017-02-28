Dr. Stephen Zoretic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoretic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Zoretic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Zoretic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Zoretic works at
Locations
-
1
New Century Imaging LLC555 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 834-1890
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zoretic is an excellent Dr. Very caring and his approach to the patient is excellent
About Dr. Stephen Zoretic, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1295703890
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoretic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoretic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoretic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoretic works at
Dr. Zoretic has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zoretic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoretic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoretic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoretic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoretic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.