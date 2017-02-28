Overview

Dr. Stephen Zoretic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Zoretic works at New Century Imaging LLC in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.