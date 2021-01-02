Dr. Stephen Zimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Zimmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Zimmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Locations
Trinity Healthcare930 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 663-7500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmer?
Dr.Zimmer always takes time with me. I love him and the staffs kindness. He explains everything & makes my visits top notch with information. Thank you for for ethics and kindness.
About Dr. Stephen Zimmer, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1457424046
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie U, Nova Scotia
- Queen's University, Kingston,Canada
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmer works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.