Overview

Dr. Stephen Zeigler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Zeigler works at SGMC Surgery Suite, Valdosta, GA in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.