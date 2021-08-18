Dr. Stephen Zaacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Zaacks, MD
Dr. Stephen Zaacks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
NCH Heart & VascularSpecialists1632 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Friendly, thorough
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Rush University Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
Dr. Zaacks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaacks has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.