Overview

Dr. Stephen Young, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Young works at Commonwealth Pain Associates in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Evansville, IN and Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.