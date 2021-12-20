Overview

Dr. Stephen Young, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Young works at Trinity Family Medical Center in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.