Dr. Stephen Yost, DO
Dr. Stephen Yost, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Health University Medical Center Inc.5002 WATERS AVE, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-2664
Memorial Health4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-2155Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Wonderful Doctor. Experienced, warm, caring and knowledgeable.
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Yost has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yost accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yost has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yost.
