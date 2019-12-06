Overview

Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Worsham works at Salinas Valley Urology Assocs in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.