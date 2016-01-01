Overview

Dr. Stephen Woo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Woo works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - West Seattle in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.