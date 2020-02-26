Overview

Dr. Stephen Wong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at UNIVERSITY MEDICAL GROUP OF NEW JERSEY DEPARTMENT OF PULMONARY DISEASES in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

