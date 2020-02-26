Dr. Stephen Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wong, MD
Dr. Stephen Wong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
University Medical Group of New Jersey Department of Pulmonary Diseases125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 275-5846
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr.Stephen Wong is very professional,kind and competent. He has a good heart and really cares of his patients.He has a great bedside manners. Everything was well explained.Quality of care,received by my daughter,was excellent. Asha Cilly,advance practice nurse is the great addition to his team.
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942293881
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
