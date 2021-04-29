Dr. Stephen Wold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Wold, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of California - Irvine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wold works at
Locations
-
1
High Risk Pregnancy Center2011 Pinto Ln Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 780-6233Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wold?
The best of the best! I delivered triplets with him! He was there so fast when i had emergency delivery! Caring, doctor from God!
About Dr. Stephen Wold, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1144286238
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center
- University of California - Irvine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wold accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wold works at
Dr. Wold has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes and Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.