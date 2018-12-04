Overview

Dr. Stephen Wohlgemuth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.