Dr. Stephen Wohlgemuth, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Wohlgemuth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 600 Gresham Dr Fl 6, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-6120
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wohlgemuth?
I went to him in the 90’s to have my colin removed. Best surgeon ive ever had. 33 and counting. Funny, smart and the most laid back bedside manner.
About Dr. Stephen Wohlgemuth, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740285030
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
