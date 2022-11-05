Dr. Stephen Winter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Winter, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Winter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Winter works at
Locations
-
1
Orthocarolina PA170 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-1270Monday4:30pm - 8:30pmTuesday4:30pm - 8:30pmWednesday12:30pm - 8:30pmThursday4:30pm - 8:30pmFriday5:30pm - 8:30pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
- 3 3311 Jessie Village Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 659-4135
-
4
Kimel Park Surgery Center180 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 659-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winter?
I have had pleasant visits each time. Everyone is very professional compassionate caring.
About Dr. Stephen Winter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1598945636
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winter works at
Dr. Winter has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.