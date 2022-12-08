Dr. Stephen Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Wilson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Physical Medicine24345 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 563-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Admar
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Concentra
- Connecticomp
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Delphi
- Elderplan
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Call Care Management
- Optima Health
- Priority Health
- Reviewco
- SCAN Health Plan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- State Farm
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Virginia Health Network
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
First time patient with Dr. Wilson. Fantastic experience! Starting with the appearance of the office, very inviting and clean! Office staff was kind and friendly upon arrival. When meeting Dr. Wilson he was extremely personable and listened to all my issues/concerns. Loved that he wasn’t the type of doctor to just push pain meds. Appreciate that he looks to fix the issues and not just mask them. He ended up recommending that I do Physical Therapy. I chose to do my PT at his office and was extremely pleased that I did. The PT was incredible! I would highly recommend this office!
About Dr. Stephen Wilson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1659376267
Education & Certifications
- Schwab Rehab
- Grace Hosp/wayne State
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Detroit Mercy
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.