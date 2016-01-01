Overview

Dr. Stephen Wills, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Wills works at UM BWMC Vascular Center at Easton in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

