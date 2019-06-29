See All Psychiatrists in West Chester, OH
Psychiatry
4 (4)
13 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Wilkes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.

Dr. Wilkes works at UC Health Physicians Office North in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    UC Health Physicians Office North
    7690 Discovery Dr Unit 3500, West Chester, OH 45069 (513) 558-7700
  2. 2
    UC Health Out Patient Psych
    260 Stetson St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (513) 558-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophrenia
Personality Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizophrenia
Personality Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Autism
Conversion Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Hallucinogen Dependence
Mania
Medication Management
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Outpatient Psychiatry
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2019
    My father is his geriatric psychiatric patient at Clermont Hospital. We just met with him about Dad's condition. He spent an hour with us sharing details of his assessment and treatment plan. Dad had. Massive stroke in March and his behaviors are difficult to manage. Praying this doctor can help us get Dad back home soon. He is clearly an intelligent doctor who cares about his patients and seems willing to listen to the family and consider our input as possibly valuable. While Dr. Wilkes openly doubts that Dad's sparatic agitated, combative behaviors are a direct results of certain medications, I am hopeful he is willing to watch for it as he tries to find medicines that might help Dad. I have zero doubt that this doctor has much experience and has credibility. Praying that Dr. Wilkes sees the whole picture and hoping that he understands how healing being home with family and outdoors after 100 days of hosptialization could be for the mind and spirit - in addition to medications.
    Kelly Bishop Fulton — Jun 29, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Wilkes, MD

    Psychiatry
    13 years of experience
    English
    1730406489
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    Residency: University of Cincinnati
    Medical Education: Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    • The Ohio State University
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilkes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkes has seen patients for Schizophrenia and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkes on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

