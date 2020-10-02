Dr. Stephen Wilde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wilde, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Wilde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wilde works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Georgia Gastroenterology Associates PC700 Sunset Dr Ste 501, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 208-0065
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilde literally saved my life. He was my Dr. For 15 yrs for Crohn’s Disease. Was taking injections with Infliximab at the previous hospital near where I was living. Very expensive. Moved to Athens, Ga. and saw Dr. Wilde. He told me the meds I was on was like a Cadillac when I needed a Chevy. After he changed my meds to 2 pills I went into remission after 3 years. Have been in total remission now for almost 10 years. Cannot thank him enough. He and staff were so wonderful. Very caring and professional. Highly recommend Dr. Wilde.
About Dr. Stephen Wilde, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1023002763
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilde accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilde works at
Dr. Wilde has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilde.
