Dr. Stephen Wigley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wigley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Wigley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wigley works at
Locations
-
1
Wigley Foot and Ankle, LLC12605 Ne 7th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 895-9528
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Dimension Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wigley?
OUTSTANDING!!! Outstanding experience with Wigley’s feet. Dr. Wigley is a wonderful Podiatriast and surgeon. The staff professional, cohesive, helpful and kind. The clinic is state of the art, clean and the attention to detail is there. They ensured we had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. Dr. Wigley, is terrific, Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… we immediately felt comfortable and confident in receiving exceptional medical care. We Walked away, very impressed with the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend this OUTSTANDING doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Wigley, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1184913097
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- DILLARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wigley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wigley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wigley works at
Dr. Wigley has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Care and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wigley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wigley speaks Creole and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.