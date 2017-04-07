Dr. Stephen Wiet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wiet, MD
Dr. Stephen Wiet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern, 1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute - Grayslake, 1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 185, Grayslake, IL 60030
Northwestern Medical Group, 800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Outstanding doctor. He puts you at ease and gives the impression he really cares about his patients. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
Cardiology
34 years of experience
English
NPI: 1912008418
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
NorthShore University HealthSystem
Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Wiet works at
Has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiet. Overall rating: 4.8
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.