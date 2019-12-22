Overview

Dr. Stephen White, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.



Dr. White works at Medfast Urgent Care Centers LLC in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.