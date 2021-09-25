Overview

Dr. Stephen White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. White works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.