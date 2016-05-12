See All Otolaryngologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Stephen Wetmore, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Wetmore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wetmore works at Morgantown Ent. Clinic Inc. in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morgantown Ent. Clinic Inc.
    1188 Pineview Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-3959
  2. 2
    9200 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4825
  3. 3
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stephen Wetmore, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wetmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wetmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wetmore works at Morgantown Ent. Clinic Inc. in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Wetmore’s profile.

    Dr. Wetmore has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wetmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wetmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wetmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

