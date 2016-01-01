Dr. Stephen Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wells, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Wells, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-2890
About Dr. Stephen Wells, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1952563686
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wells using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells speaks Spanish.
Dr. Wells has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
