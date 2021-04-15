Dr. Stephen Weiss II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Weiss II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Weiss II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Weiss II works at
Locations
-
1
Corbyons & Donohoe Surgical Associates MD PA685 PEACHWOOD DR, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 736-3463
- 2 2583 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-2121
-
3
Central Florida Urology Specialists12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (386) 736-3463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Atlantic Urological Associates P A1061 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss II?
Dr. Weiss was wonderful. Very knowledgeable and explained everything in layman’s terms. His staff were very kind and courteous especially Ashley Keeley. She recommended Dr Weiss to us and we are very happy with the outcome.
About Dr. Stephen Weiss II, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1073564910
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss II works at
Dr. Weiss II has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.