Dr. Stephen Weis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Weis, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Unthsc-ob Clinic Patient Care Center855 Montgomery St Fl 6, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-7625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Stephen Weis, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1396700399
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- JPS Family Health Center
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Weis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weis has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
