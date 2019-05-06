Overview

Dr. Stephen Weinstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Samaritan Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Weinstein works at UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI HEALTH CARE SYSTEM in Columbia, MO with other offices in Macon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.