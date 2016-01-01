Dr. Stephen Weimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Weimer, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Weimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Weimer works at
Locations
Children's Hospital Pediatrics-i-10 Service Road4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-6253
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Weimer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State U Affil Hosps
- La State U Affil Hosps
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weimer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
