Dr. Stephen Weeber, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephen Weeber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5250 Far Hills Ave Ste 220, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 438-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first experience was excellent. The receptionist is extremely helpful, and Dr. Weeber was patient and kind, clearly very knowledgeable. I feel confident I will receive the help I need.
About Dr. Stephen Weeber, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1467444307
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weeber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weeber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeber.
