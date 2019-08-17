Overview

Dr. Stephen Webster, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Webster works at Grand River Gastroenterology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.