Dr. Stephen Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Weber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Weber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Weber works at
Locations
-
1
Weber Facial Plastic Surgery10463 Park Meadows Dr Ste 110, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0439Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
Had the BEST experience with Dr. Weber’s office! Heather was more than accommodating and went above and beyond. Dr. Weber and his attention to detail is for sure like no other. He really listened to me and understood my insecurities and made the subtle changes I desired. Cynthia was so gentle at my post-op appt and explained everything she was doing and what to expect in the coming weeks. I love this place and staff!
About Dr. Stephen Weber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1366634388
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Michigan Hospital
- Oregon Health And Science Univeristy
- OHSU Hospitals and Clinics
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.