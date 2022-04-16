See All Plastic Surgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Stephen Weber, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (168)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Weber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Weber works at Weber Facial Plastic Surgery in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weber Facial Plastic Surgery
    10463 Park Meadows Dr Ste 110, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0439
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Aging Face
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Aging Face

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    • Coventry Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 168 ratings
    Patient Ratings (168)
    5 Star
    (160)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 16, 2022
    Apr 16, 2022
Had the BEST experience with Dr. Weber's office! Heather was more than accommodating and went above and beyond. Dr. Weber and his attention to detail is for sure like no other. He really listened to me and understood my insecurities and made the subtle changes I desired. Cynthia was so gentle at my post-op appt and explained everything she was doing and what to expect in the coming weeks. I love this place and staff!
    — Apr 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Weber, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Weber, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366634388
    Education & Certifications

    • The University Of Michigan Hospital
    • Oregon Health And Science Univeristy
    • OHSU Hospitals and Clinics
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Weber works at Weber Facial Plastic Surgery in Lone Tree, CO.

    168 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

