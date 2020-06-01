Dr. Stephen Webber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Webber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Webber, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Capital Orthopaedic Specialists8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 200, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 599-9500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Capital Orthopaedic Specialists5801 Allentown Rd Ste 200, Camp Springs, MD 20746 Directions (301) 599-9500
Pain Management Associates4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste B116, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 599-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Webber is a compassionate caring Doctor. He is skilled in what he does. He can solve your foot or knee problems. He's treated me for years. If he gives you an injection he's gentle, especially when a person like me who is terrified of needles. I recommend him highly.
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942295167
- University of California Medical Center
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
Dr. Webber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webber accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webber.
