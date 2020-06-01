Overview

Dr. Stephen Webber, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Webber works at Capital Orthopaedic Specialists in Lanham, MD with other offices in Camp Springs, MD and Bowie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.