Dr. Stephen Wawrose, MD
Dr. Stephen Wawrose, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.
South Hills Ent. Association2000 Oxford Dr Ste 201, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 831-7570
Oncology - South Mills Medical Building At Jefferson Hospital575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 400, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 831-7570
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-5000
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I met him 2 1/2 years with recurring sinus infection and two surgeries. He recommended a simple treatment. Flush sinus cavity twice daily...it worked . I had my doubts...but after a few weeks I was fine. It's been 2 1/2 yrs no infection
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wawrose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wawrose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wawrose has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Otitis Media and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wawrose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wawrose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wawrose.
