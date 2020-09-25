Overview

Dr. Stephen Watts, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Watts works at Southgate Surgery Center in Southgate, MI with other offices in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.