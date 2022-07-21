Dr. Stephen Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Watts, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Watts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Watts works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Heart Rhythm Associates119 LONGWOOD AVE, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 294-4072
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watts?
I was a patient of Dr. Watts until a coding issue with their pathology group caused me to pay $47.00 for a miscoded lab order. I quit Steward Medical Group due to the billing and pathology staff. They are inept at their job and caused me to waste numerous hours of my time to no avail. The interesting thing is I had the same procedure for a second time and it worked like it was supposed to. Unfortunately, I will no longer associate with Steward Medical Group over a $47.00 mistake on their part. Dr. Watts and his staff are wonderful but unfortunately the pathology staff and billing staff are terrible and caused me to leave. Good riddance.
About Dr. Stephen Watts, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417050642
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Med Ctr|Yale U Sch Med
- Yale U Sch Med
- Bridgeport Hosp|Bridgeport Hospital
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Watts using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts works at
Dr. Watts has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.