Dr. Stephen Watson, MD
Dr. Stephen Watson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
Watson Primary Care Pllc7833 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (615) 646-7692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t understand why anyone would give Dr Watson or his staff anything but a good review I’ve seen some of the top doctors in the field and he’s as good as any I’ve ever seen and the staff too I guess some people you can please no matter what you do..didn’t have a long wait everyone went out of there way to make it a comfortable low stress environment.. I give them 5 outta 5 stars
About Dr. Stephen Watson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, German
- 1730102948
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson speaks German.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
