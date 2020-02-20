Overview

Dr. Stephen Warner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Warner works at Utah Orthopaedic Specialists in Murray, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.