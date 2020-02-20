See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Murray, UT
Dr. Stephen Warner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Warner works at Utah Orthopaedic Specialists in Murray, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Utah Orthopaedic Specialists
    5316 S Woodrow St Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 747-1020
    Intermountain Salt Lake Clinic Independent Lab
    389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 282-2150
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 20, 2020
    Dr Warner took time in his office to answer all my questions. He gave me several options and did not rush me into surgery. He listened to me and was very compassionate.
    — Feb 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Warner, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Warner, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164453106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

