Dr. Stephen Warman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen Warman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Warman works at Ear Nose & Throat Assocs Of NY in Flushing, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY, Bayside, NY and Levittown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear Nose and Throat Associates of N
    5528 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355
    Forest Hills
    10721 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375
    Bayside
    3629 Bell Blvd # 202, Bayside, NY 11361
    Levittown
    3601 Hempstead Tpke Ste 405, Levittown, NY 11756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Dysphagia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 22, 2021
    The office was small and nice, very organized and fast paced. I got in the office and almost immediately got seen, there is low wait times and the doctor is very quick. We were able to identify my problems almost immediately.
    Lali T. — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Warman, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    38 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1780642371
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Albert Einstein College Med
    New York University School of Medicine
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Warman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Warman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

