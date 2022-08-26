Dr. Stephen Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ward, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3017 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 299-9700
Dayton Eye Surgery Center81 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, personable, thorough. Answers all questions in an understandable manner. I highly recommend Dr. Ward!!
About Dr. Stephen Ward, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
