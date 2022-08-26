See All Ophthalmologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Stephen Ward, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Ward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.

They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    3017 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 299-9700
    Dayton Eye Surgery Center
    81 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 852-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contact Lens Treatment
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Heterophoria
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Professional, personable, thorough. Answers all questions in an understandable manner. I highly recommend Dr. Ward!!
    Cecelia Cooper — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Ward, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215964184
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
