Dr. Stephen Ward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.