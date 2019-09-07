See All Urologists in Media, PA
Dr. Stephen Walker, MD

Urology
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Walker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Walker works at MidLantic Urology in Media, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midlantic Urology
    200 E State St Ste 205, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 565-2776
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    500 Evergreen Dr Ste G5, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 565-2776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2019
    I give Dr Walker my highest recommendation for anyone looking for an outstanding urologist. I have seen him seven times since late May 19 due to some very stubborn kidney stones. One of those visits was a Shock Wave Lithotripsy. He has a Top Doc rating that really shows with the way he treats you as a patient. His staff was a Top Staff with all my interactions with them over the last several months. Dr Walker and his Staff are outstanding medically and provide the type of customer service that is hard to find in all parts of our society today.
    Jim B — Sep 07, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Walker, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457311912
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
