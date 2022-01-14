Dr. Stephen Wahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Wahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
Bee Ridge Vision Center3920 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 923-5491
Oasis Eye Care1868 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 923-5491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended Dr. Wahl to friends. Over the years I have had care from other ophthalmologists, and I feel totally confident in his care and knowledge. His medical and specialty training are unbeatable.
About Dr. Stephen Wahl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1003843038
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahl has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Hypotony of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.