Dr. Stephen Vobach, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Vobach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School

Dr. Vobach works at Stephen F. Vobach, M.D. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen F. Vobach, MD
    7859 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 824-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Chemical Allergy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • Scott & White Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Pt. Since 12/ 07, Best of Care Given. Basically 5-10 window of Appt. Great Staff, Personal/Private each visit/call. JMR
    Ratliff — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Vobach, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851377006
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Vobach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vobach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vobach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vobach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vobach works at Stephen F. Vobach, M.D. in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vobach’s profile.

    Dr. Vobach has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vobach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vobach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vobach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vobach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vobach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

