Overview

Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli



Dr. Vick Sr works at Baton Rouge Urology Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.