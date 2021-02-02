See All Urologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD

Urology
3 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli

Dr. Vick Sr works at Baton Rouge Urology Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge Urology Group
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 2004, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-6565
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Epididymitis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Overactive Bladder
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypospadias
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Male Infertility
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Undescended Testicles
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Exstrophy of Bladder
Gonorrhea Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Male Epispadias
Neonatal Circumcision
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Procedures
Prostatic Abscess
Sperm Abnormalities
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Stones
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 02, 2021
    The reason he always runs behind is he takes as long as needed with everyone and doesn’t turn anyone away in need. Amazing Doctor!
    — Feb 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689634099
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vick Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vick Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vick Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vick Sr works at Baton Rouge Urology Group in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Vick Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Vick Sr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vick Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vick Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vick Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vick Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vick Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

