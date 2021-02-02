Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vick Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Dr. Vick Sr works at
Locations
Baton Rouge Urology Group7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 2004, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The reason he always runs behind is he takes as long as needed with everyone and doesn’t turn anyone away in need. Amazing Doctor!
About Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1689634099
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Dr. Vick Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vick Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vick Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vick Sr works at
Dr. Vick Sr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vick Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
