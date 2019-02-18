Dr. Stephen Verdesca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdesca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Verdesca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Verdesca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Rhode Island Hosp-Brown U
Dr. Verdesca works at
Locations
-
1
Morristown Cardiology Associates- Cardiac Imaging Center - Suite 130435 South St Ste 130, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 292-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verdesca?
Great doctor...
About Dr. Stephen Verdesca, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1528032497
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hosp-Brown U
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verdesca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verdesca accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verdesca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verdesca works at
Dr. Verdesca has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verdesca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdesca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verdesca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verdesca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verdesca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.