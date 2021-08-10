See All Ophthalmologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Stephen Verb, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Stephen Verb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Verb works at Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan
    24241 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 561-7255
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan
    301 W 13 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 268-1078
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stephen Verb, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528266129
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Verb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verb has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Verb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

