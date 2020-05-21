Dr. Stephen Vannucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vannucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Vannucci, MD
Dr. Stephen Vannucci, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Stephen A Vannucci MD Inc251 Cohasset Rd Ste 230, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 345-0064
- 2 1058 Mangrove Ave Ste 2B, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 345-0064
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been going to his office for 2 1/2 years now. I go for regular skin checks and Dr. Vannucci and PA Hinkle have taken time to look and listen to me as a patient. Very pleasant and thorough staff. Willing to answer any questions. I recently had a Mohs surgery on my face to remove a skin cancer. Dr. Vannucci and the nurse did an excellent job of not only the surgery but informing me as we went through the procedure. Good experience.
- Dermatopathology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
