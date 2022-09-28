See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Stephen Usala, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Usala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Usala works at Stephen J. Usala, MD, PhD, FACP, Professional Association in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stephen J. Usala, MD, PhD, FACP, Professional Association
    1215 S Coulter St Ste 405, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 358-8437

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insulin Pump Therapy
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Hypogonadism
Male Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 28, 2022
    He is very brilliant in his areas of medical expertise, and quite bright in general. He greatly helped me when I could go to him (previous insurance). Dr.s since reversed his work, and I have kidney stones again. But his knowledge helped keep me kidney stone free for 21 years!
    Michael A. — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Usala, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1992879563
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    • U Hosps-Case West Res U
    • U Hosps-Case West Res U
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    • University of Chicago
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Usala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Usala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Usala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Usala works at Stephen J. Usala, MD, PhD, FACP, Professional Association in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Usala’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Usala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

