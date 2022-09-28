Dr. Stephen Usala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Usala, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Usala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Stephen J. Usala, MD, PhD, FACP, Professional Association1215 S Coulter St Ste 405, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-8437
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Usala?
He is very brilliant in his areas of medical expertise, and quite bright in general. He greatly helped me when I could go to him (previous insurance). Dr.s since reversed his work, and I have kidney stones again. But his knowledge helped keep me kidney stone free for 21 years!
About Dr. Stephen Usala, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1992879563
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- U Hosps-Case West Res U
- U Hosps-Case West Res U
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- University of Chicago
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
