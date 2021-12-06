Overview

Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Updegraff works at Updegraff Laser Vision in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.