Dr. Stephen Unterberg, MD

Urology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Unterberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Unterberg works at Genesis Health Partners in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Genesis Urology Rancho Bernardo
    11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 270, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 485-0554
  2
    Genesis Urology Hillcrest
    4060 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 297-4707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr Untenberg is a caring doctor who listens. After many years suffering with an Overactive Bladder syndrome, he identified and solved my problem. I went to several doctors previously and none of them came close to helping me. I’m no longer looking around every corner for a bathroom. I feel like I have a new lease on life. Thank you Dr Untenberg.
    Mary — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Unterberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215374210
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego
    Internship
    • Uc-San Diego Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Unterberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unterberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unterberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unterberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unterberg works at Genesis Health Partners in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Unterberg’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Unterberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unterberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unterberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unterberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

