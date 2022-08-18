Overview

Dr. Stephen Umansky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Umansky works at Lexington Clinic Orthopedics - Sports Medicine Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.